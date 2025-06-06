June 6, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX stock rose 55.3% to $2.36 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.5 million.
  • Venus Concept VERO shares increased by 50.62% to $3.6. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
  • Eyenovia EYEN stock rose 39.79% to $4.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.6 million.
  • Regencell Bioscience RGC stock moved upwards by 23.2% to $770.0. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 billion.
  • Helius Medical Tech HSDT stock moved upwards by 17.54% to $1.34.
  • Akanda AKAN stock moved upwards by 14.12% to $1.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.2 million.

Losers

  • Vera Therapeutics VERA stock decreased by 29.8% to $21.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Accuray ARAY shares declined by 22.37% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $121.5 million.
  • Liminatus Pharma LIMN shares fell 17.12% to $20.39. The company's market cap stands at $530.4 million.
  • Scinai Immunotherapeutics SCNI shares declined by 13.24% to $2.82. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
  • Durect DRRX shares fell 11.01% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.8 million.
  • NewGenIvf Group NIVF shares fell 10.44% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

