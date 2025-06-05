June 5, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI stock moved upwards by 9.9% to $1.77 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
  • Abits Group ABTS shares increased by 4.97% to $4.22. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
  • Nano Labs NA shares moved upwards by 4.95% to $7.2. The company's market cap stands at $120.1 million.
  • Expensify EXFY shares rose 4.82% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.8 million.
  • SmartRent SMRT shares moved upwards by 4.62% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.5 million.
  • Saverone 2014 SVRE stock moved upwards by 4.42% to $1.18.

Losers

  • Docusign DOCU stock declined by 16.0% to $78.05 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • MicroCloud Hologram HOLO stock decreased by 14.63% to $4.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.
  • ServiceTitan TTAN shares declined by 12.76% to $99.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Samsara IOT shares declined by 11.54% to $41.8. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Braze BRZE stock fell 9.06% to $32.84. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. Common Stock BMNR stock fell 8.91% to $7.06. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

