12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI stock moved upwards by 9.9% to $1.77 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
- Abits Group ABTS shares increased by 4.97% to $4.22. The company's market cap stands at $10.0 million.
- Nano Labs NA shares moved upwards by 4.95% to $7.2. The company's market cap stands at $120.1 million.
- Expensify EXFY shares rose 4.82% to $2.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $220.8 million.
- SmartRent SMRT shares moved upwards by 4.62% to $0.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.5 million.
- Saverone 2014 SVRE stock moved upwards by 4.42% to $1.18.
Losers
- Docusign DOCU stock declined by 16.0% to $78.05 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- MicroCloud Hologram HOLO stock decreased by 14.63% to $4.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.7 million.
- ServiceTitan TTAN shares declined by 12.76% to $99.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Samsara IOT shares declined by 11.54% to $41.8. The company's market cap stands at $23.7 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Braze BRZE stock fell 9.06% to $32.84. The company's market cap stands at $3.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- BitMine Immersion Technologies, Inc. Common Stock BMNR stock fell 8.91% to $7.06. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
