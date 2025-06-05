12 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Brag House Holdings TBH stock moved upwards by 63.2% to $0.97 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- Reading Intl RDIB stock moved upwards by 16.56% to $13.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $297.3 million.
- GDEV GDEV shares moved upwards by 14.74% to $18.75. The company's market cap stands at $339.5 million.
- Antelope Ent Hldgs AEHL shares rose 13.98% to $2.27. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
- iHeartMedia IHRT stock rose 13.82% to $1.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.9 million.
- Creative Realities CREX shares increased by 12.77% to $3.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $37.1 million.
Losers
- CTRL Group MCTR shares decreased by 56.2% to $6.75 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $103.2 million.
- EPWK Holdings EPWK stock declined by 25.09% to $6.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.3 million.
- K Wave Media KWM stock declined by 21.52% to $3.52. The company's market cap stands at $222.3 million.
- LZ Technology Hldgs LZMH stock fell 11.14% to $21.39. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 billion.
- CuriosityStream CURI stock declined by 10.74% to $5.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $334.7 million.
- Asset Entities ASST stock decreased by 10.57% to $6.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $109.1 million.
