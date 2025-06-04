June 4, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Liminatus Pharma LIMN stock moved upwards by 89.2% to $24.05 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $642.4 million.
  • SILO Pharma SILO shares moved upwards by 27.84% to $0.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
  • Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC shares increased by 12.55% to $4.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $73.0 million.
  • Cellectar Biosciences CLRB stock increased by 10.43% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.
  • Meihua Intl Medical Techs MHUA stock rose 7.09% to $0.6. The company's market cap stands at $15.3 million.
  • Femasys FEMY stock rose 5.56% to $0.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.8 million.

Losers

  • Cibus CBUS stock fell 17.4% to $1.95 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $63.7 million.
  • Bicara Therapeutics BCAX stock decreased by 15.86% to $9.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $511.2 million.
  • Bolt Biotherapeutics BOLT shares fell 12.31% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $10.9 million.
  • Kairos Pharma KAPA shares decreased by 7.82% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.0 million.
  • Imunon IMNN shares declined by 6.48% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $27.8 million.
  • Mesoblast MESO stock declined by 6.33% to $10.73. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score

