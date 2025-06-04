12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Sharps Technology STSS shares moved upwards by 75.7% to $6.57 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
- Dare Bioscience DARE stock increased by 40.45% to $4.34. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million.
- Regencell Bioscience RGC shares moved upwards by 26.41% to $770.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.0 billion.
- Sagimet Biosciences SGMT shares increased by 23.69% to $4.49. The company's market cap stands at $144.5 million.
- 60 Degrees SXTP stock moved upwards by 20.27% to $3.5. The company's market cap stands at $5.1 million.
- Meihua Intl Medical Techs MHUA stock increased by 13.9% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.
Losers
- NewGenIvf Group NIVF stock fell 22.7% to $2.86 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 million.
- Kalaris Therapeutics KLRS shares declined by 18.51% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $46.9 million.
- NuCana NCNA shares decreased by 16.39% to $0.05. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Basel Medical Group BMGL stock fell 14.35% to $4.36. The company's market cap stands at $81.9 million.
- VYNE Therapeutics VYNE shares declined by 13.81% to $0.86. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.3 million.
- Reshape Lifesciences RSLS shares decreased by 13.34% to $5.85. The company's market cap stands at $4.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
