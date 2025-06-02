June 2, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Rain Enhancement RAIN shares increased by 7.9% to $3.4 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
  • Intelligent Living ILAG stock rose 6.47% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
  • 374Water SCWO shares rose 5.15% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $83.3 million.
  • Aqua Metals AQMS shares increased by 5.0% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
  • Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG shares rose 4.99% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
  • FTAI Infrastructure FIP shares rose 4.71% to $6.11. The company's market cap stands at $701.1 million.

Losers

  • CleanCore Solutions ZONE shares fell 17.9% to $2.38 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
  • Webus International WETO stock decreased by 7.95% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 million.
  • Complete Solaria SPWR stock decreased by 7.9% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $112.3 million.
  • Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD stock fell 6.49% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
  • TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ stock decreased by 6.25% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.
  • WF International WXM shares decreased by 4.83% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

