12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Rain Enhancement RAIN shares increased by 7.9% to $3.4 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.7 million.
- Intelligent Living ILAG stock rose 6.47% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
- 374Water SCWO shares rose 5.15% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $83.3 million.
- Aqua Metals AQMS shares increased by 5.0% to $0.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.3 million.
- Galaxy Payroll Group GLXG shares rose 4.99% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
- FTAI Infrastructure FIP shares rose 4.71% to $6.11. The company's market cap stands at $701.1 million.
Losers
- CleanCore Solutions ZONE shares fell 17.9% to $2.38 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $18.9 million.
- Webus International WETO stock decreased by 7.95% to $2.55. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 million.
- Complete Solaria SPWR stock decreased by 7.9% to $1.4. The company's market cap stands at $112.3 million.
- Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD stock fell 6.49% to $1.73. The company's market cap stands at $19.0 million.
- TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ stock decreased by 6.25% to $1.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.
- WF International WXM shares decreased by 4.83% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
FIPFTAI Infrastructure Inc
$6.11-%
GLXGGalaxy Payroll Group Ltd
$0.56701.18%
HKPDHong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd
$1.7347.9%
ILAGIntelligent Living Application Group Inc
$0.41957.37%
RAINRain Enhancement Technologies Holdco Inc
$3.40-5.66%
SCWO374Water Inc
$0.580033.5%
SPWRComplete Solaria Inc
$1.400.72%
TOMZTOMI Environmental Solutions Inc
$1.1533.7%
WETOWebus International Ltd
$2.56-11.7%
WXMWF International Ltd
$2.4420.8%
ZONECleanCore Solutions Inc
Not Available-%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in