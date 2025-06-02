June 2, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Credo Technology Group CRDO stock rose 12.0% to $70.35 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding MFH shares rose 5.88% to $3.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $217.8 million.
  • Diginex DGNX shares increased by 5.59% to $47.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.1 billion.
  • MultiSensor AI Holdings MSAI shares rose 5.14% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $28.4 million.
  • Arteris AIP shares increased by 5.09% to $8.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $337.5 million.
  • Movano MOVE stock moved upwards by 4.73% to $0.67. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.

Losers

  • SmartKem SMTK stock declined by 10.4% to $1.29 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $5.7 million.
  • Brand Engagement Network BNAI shares fell 8.58% to $0.45. The company's market cap stands at $18.5 million.
  • Sobr Safe SOBR shares fell 7.6% to $3.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.
  • Duos Technologies Group DUOT stock decreased by 5.67% to $7.5. The company's market cap stands at $87.4 million.
  • Crexendo CXDO stock fell 5.15% to $5.06. The company's market cap stands at $146.7 million.
  • Oblong OBLG shares decreased by 4.9% to $3.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.6 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

