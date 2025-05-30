12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- JFB Construction JFB shares rose 17.0% to $6.55 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.5 million.
- Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares moved upwards by 6.53% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $137.3 million.
- Fusion Fuel Green HTOO shares moved upwards by 5.44% to $0.32. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
- OneConstruction Group ONEG shares rose 5.12% to $3.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.3 million.
- iPower IPW shares moved upwards by 5.0% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $15.4 million.
- TrueBlue TBI shares increased by 4.99% to $6.3. The company's market cap stands at $187.1 million.
Losers
- Emeren Group SOL stock decreased by 8.4% to $1.64 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $84.1 million.
- OFA OFAL shares declined by 7.65% to $4.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $62.9 million.
- Intelligent Living ILAG stock declined by 6.16% to $0.37. The company's market cap stands at $6.6 million.
- Eve Holding EVEX shares decreased by 5.56% to $5.1. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 billion.
- Solidion Technology STI shares decreased by 5.17% to $3.12. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
- NET Power NPWR shares decreased by 5.17% to $2.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $157.0 million.
