12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Verb Technology Co VERB shares increased by 14.8% to $7.46 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
- Lianhe Sowell LHSW shares moved upwards by 14.55% to $2.46. The company's market cap stands at $128.0 million.
- Interlink Electronics LINK stock increased by 14.05% to $6.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.4 million.
- TSS TSSI shares increased by 9.35% to $13.39. The company's market cap stands at $334.9 million.
- Zscaler ZS stock increased by 8.2% to $271.71. The company's market cap stands at $42.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH stock increased by 8.11% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $21.4 million.
Losers
- CISO Global CISO stock declined by 38.9% to $0.85 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.2 million.
- AMTD Digital HKD stock fell 21.3% to $2.07. The company's market cap stands at $650.5 million.
- Signing Day Sports SGN shares decreased by 18.9% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $7.4 million.
- Ambarella AMBA stock declined by 17.67% to $51.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Global Engine Group GLE shares declined by 17.31% to $2.39. The company's market cap stands at $43.7 million.
- Xunlei XNET shares fell 13.06% to $5.53. The company's market cap stands at $344.9 million.
