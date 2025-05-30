12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- BioLine Rx BLRX stock increased by 67.5% to $6.35 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.6 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Basel Medical Group BMGL stock rose 20.19% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.4 million.
- Psyence Biomedical PBM stock increased by 10.92% to $5.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
- VSee Health VSEE stock increased by 10.28% to $1.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.4 million.
- Reviva Pharmaceuticals RVPH stock moved upwards by 9.98% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $45.8 million.
- I-MAB IMAB stock moved upwards by 9.52% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $111.6 million.
Losers
- CollPlant Biotechnologies CLGN stock declined by 23.0% to $3.5 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $40.0 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- CERo Therapeutics Hldgs CERO shares fell 20.28% to $0.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
- Genprex GNPX shares fell 15.95% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
- NeuroPace NPCE shares fell 14.8% to $11.17. The company's market cap stands at $366.3 million.
- Entero Therapeutics ENTO shares declined by 13.23% to $0.36. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 million.
- Harvard Bioscience HBIO shares decreased by 13.0% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $25.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
