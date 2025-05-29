12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- AMTD Digital HKD shares rose 34.2% to $2.63 during Thursday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $826.5 million.
- C3.ai AI shares increased by 26.36% to $29.09. The company's market cap stands at $3.7 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
- CISO Global CISO stock rose 19.13% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.8 million.
- Lianhe Sowell LHSW stock increased by 17.81% to $2.05. The company's market cap stands at $106.5 million.
- LightPath Technologies LPTH stock increased by 17.57% to $3.01. The company's market cap stands at $129.1 million.
- Exodus Movement EXOD stock moved upwards by 15.38% to $29.93. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $863.0 million.
Losers
- MicroCloud Hologram HOLO stock fell 31.6% to $7.11 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $36.4 million.
- Cambium Networks CMBM shares declined by 25.76% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0 million.
- Digital Ally DGLY shares fell 16.42% to $2.75. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- Signing Day Sports SGN shares fell 16.28% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.6 million.
- ARB IOT Group ARBB stock fell 13.42% to $0.52. The company's market cap stands at $13.7 million.
- SentinelOne S stock fell 10.86% to $17.54. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
