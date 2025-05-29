May 29, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock increased by 33.3% to $0.01 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.7 million.
  • Build-A-Bear Workshop BBW shares increased by 16.87% to $50.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $657.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Jinxin Technology Holding NAMI shares moved upwards by 16.02% to $3.33. The company's market cap stands at $227.6 million.
  • Ballys BALY stock moved upwards by 13.63% to $11.75. The company's market cap stands at $575.9 million.
  • Springview Holdings SPHL shares increased by 9.52% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
  • Yatra Online YTRA shares moved upwards by 8.34% to $0.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $58.4 million.

Losers

  • NWTN NWTN stock fell 14.2% to $1.93 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $552.3 million.
  • LiveWire Gr LVWR stock declined by 13.61% to $3.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $698.2 million.
  • Allied Gaming AGAE shares declined by 9.22% to $3.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $136.9 million.
  • Caleres CAL stock fell 5.56% to $15.47. The company's market cap stands at $519.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • QVC Group QVCGA shares decreased by 4.85% to $4.32. The company's market cap stands at $34.8 million.
  • Lulus Fashion Lounge LVLU stock fell 4.66% to $0.41. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

