12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock increased by 93.1% to $0.01 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- NanoVibronix NAOV shares increased by 50.77% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- Alzamend Neuro ALZN shares rose 27.59% to $4.24. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals ORIC shares increased by 21.94% to $7.28. The company's market cap stands at $517.4 million.
- Imunon IMNN stock moved upwards by 21.05% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.2 million.
- Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA stock moved upwards by 17.62% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $616.0 million.
Losers
- Revelation Biosciences REVB stock decreased by 52.6% to $0.91 during Thursday's pre-market session.
- Rapport Therapeutics RAPP stock decreased by 25.07% to $7.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.0 million.
- Intellia Therapeutics NTLA shares decreased by 20.81% to $7.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $792.4 million.
- Aspire Biopharma Hldgs ASBP stock decreased by 18.78% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.
- CollPlant Biotechnologies CLGN stock declined by 15.0% to $2.89. The company's market cap stands at $33.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- bioAffinity Technologies BIAF stock declined by 9.76% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
