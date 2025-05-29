May 29, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock increased by 93.1% to $0.01 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
  • NanoVibronix NAOV shares increased by 50.77% to $1.29. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • Alzamend Neuro ALZN shares rose 27.59% to $4.24. The company's market cap stands at $3.1 million.
  • ORIC Pharmaceuticals ORIC shares increased by 21.94% to $7.28. The company's market cap stands at $517.4 million.
  • Imunon IMNN stock moved upwards by 21.05% to $1.84. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $32.2 million.
  • Taysha Gene Therapies TSHA stock moved upwards by 17.62% to $2.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $616.0 million.

Losers

  • Revelation Biosciences REVB stock decreased by 52.6% to $0.91 during Thursday's pre-market session.
  • Rapport Therapeutics RAPP stock decreased by 25.07% to $7.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.0 million.
  • Intellia Therapeutics NTLA shares decreased by 20.81% to $7.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $792.4 million.
  • Aspire Biopharma Hldgs ASBP stock decreased by 18.78% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.4 million.
  • CollPlant Biotechnologies CLGN stock declined by 15.0% to $2.89. The company's market cap stands at $33.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • bioAffinity Technologies BIAF stock declined by 9.76% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

