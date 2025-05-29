12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares moved upwards by 24.2% to $0.72 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
- C3.ai AI shares moved upwards by 14.37% to $26.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Aurora Mobile JG shares increased by 9.65% to $11.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Boxlight BOXL shares moved upwards by 9.35% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
- Exodus Movement EXOD stock moved upwards by 9.33% to $28.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $817.7 million.
- AMTD Digital HKD shares rose 9.18% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $672.5 million.
Losers
- Signing Day Sports SGN shares decreased by 14.6% to $1.87 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- Actelis Networks ASNS shares fell 13.83% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- SentinelOne S stock decreased by 13.02% to $17.11. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD stock declined by 10.69% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.
- HP HPQ stock declined by 9.19% to $24.7. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- MicroCloud Hologram HOLO stock declined by 7.51% to $9.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AIC3.ai Inc
$26.1913.8%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
23.80
Growth
21.32
Quality
Not Available
Value
52.69
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AMODAlpha Modus Holdings Inc
$1.16-11.4%
ASNSActelis Networks Inc
$0.6488-13.5%
BOXLBoxlight Corp
$2.187.39%
EXODExodus Movement Inc
$28.9911.8%
HKDAMTD Digital Inc
$2.159.69%
HOLOMicroCloud Hologram Inc
$9.54-8.27%
HPQHP Inc
$24.64-9.41%
HTCRHeartCore Enterprises Inc
$0.742727.6%
JGAurora Mobile Ltd
$11.101.83%
SSentinelOne Inc
$17.14-12.9%
SGNSigning Day Sports Inc
$1.88-14.2%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in