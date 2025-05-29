May 29, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • HeartCore Enterprises HTCR shares moved upwards by 24.2% to $0.72 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.9 million.
  • C3.ai AI shares moved upwards by 14.37% to $26.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Aurora Mobile JG shares increased by 9.65% to $11.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Boxlight BOXL shares moved upwards by 9.35% to $2.22. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.9 million.
  • Exodus Movement EXOD stock moved upwards by 9.33% to $28.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $817.7 million.
  • AMTD Digital HKD shares rose 9.18% to $2.14. The company's market cap stands at $672.5 million.

Losers

  • Signing Day Sports SGN shares decreased by 14.6% to $1.87 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
  • Actelis Networks ASNS shares fell 13.83% to $0.65. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
  • SentinelOne S stock decreased by 13.02% to $17.11. The company's market cap stands at $5.6 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Alpha Modus Holdings AMOD stock declined by 10.69% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.1 million.
  • HP HPQ stock declined by 9.19% to $24.7. The company's market cap stands at $23.2 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MicroCloud Hologram HOLO stock declined by 7.51% to $9.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $49.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

