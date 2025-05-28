12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI stock moved upwards by 5.4% to $1.37 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million.
- NeoVolta NEOV stock moved upwards by 5.11% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.2 million.
- Diana Shipping DSX stock rose 5.07% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $167.8 million.
- iPower IPW shares increased by 4.98% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.
- Urban-gro UGRO stock rose 4.95% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
- Robin Energy RBNE stock increased by 4.71% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.
Losers
- LanzaTech Global LNZA stock declined by 14.8% to $0.22 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $51.0 million.
- Elong Power Holding ELPW shares fell 14.29% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.1 million.
- New Horizon Aircraft HOVR shares declined by 6.46% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
- FTC Solar FTCI shares fell 5.64% to $3.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.3 million.
- Emeren Group SOL stock decreased by 5.41% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.8 million.
- Rain Enhancement RAIN stock declined by 4.83% to $4.34. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CVGICommercial Vehicle Group Inc
$1.30-6.12%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
6.69
Growth
20.10
Quality
Not Available
Value
87.70
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
DSXDiana Shipping Inc
$1.45-1.36%
ELPWElong Power Holding Ltd
$3.00-40.7%
FTCIFTC Solar Inc
$3.850.52%
HOVRNew Horizon Aircraft Ltd
$0.94609.99%
IPWiPower Inc
$0.47772.75%
LNZALanzaTech Global Inc
$0.230017.6%
NEOVNeoVolta Inc
$3.709.79%
RAINRain Enhancement Technologies Holdco Inc
$4.34-0.91%
RBNERobin Energy Ltd
$2.856.74%
SOLEmeren Group Ltd
$1.754.79%
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.36002.77%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in