12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI stock moved upwards by 5.4% to $1.37 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.4 million.
  • NeoVolta NEOV stock moved upwards by 5.11% to $3.7. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.2 million.
  • Diana Shipping DSX stock rose 5.07% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $167.8 million.
  • iPower IPW shares increased by 4.98% to $0.48. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.9 million.
  • Urban-gro UGRO stock rose 4.95% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.5 million.
  • Robin Energy RBNE stock increased by 4.71% to $2.85. The company's market cap stands at $6.8 million.

Losers

  • LanzaTech Global LNZA stock declined by 14.8% to $0.22 during Wednesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $51.0 million.
  • Elong Power Holding ELPW shares fell 14.29% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $150.1 million.
  • New Horizon Aircraft HOVR shares declined by 6.46% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
  • FTC Solar FTCI shares fell 5.64% to $3.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.3 million.
  • Emeren Group SOL stock decreased by 5.41% to $1.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $89.8 million.
  • Rain Enhancement RAIN stock declined by 4.83% to $4.34. The company's market cap stands at $32.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

