May 28, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares increased by 237.2% to $2.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.5 million.
  • Aspire Biopharma Hldgs ASBP stock moved upwards by 18.44% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
  • Veru VERU shares rose 15.91% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.4 million.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVB shares increased by 12.77% to $2.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
  • Maze Therapeutics MAZE stock increased by 9.37% to $12.25. The company's market cap stands at $536.5 million.
  • Aclaris Therapeutics ACRS shares increased by 8.66% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $149.4 million.

Losers

  • Imunon IMNN stock decreased by 30.4% to $1.58 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.
  • Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock fell 16.47% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
  • SCWorx WORX shares fell 13.95% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
  • NewGenIvf Group NIVF stock fell 11.75% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
  • Regencell Bioscience RGC shares declined by 10.86% to $447.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion.
  • Senti Biosciences SNTI stock decreased by 7.86% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $79.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

