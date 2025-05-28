12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares increased by 237.2% to $2.3 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $128.5 million.
- Aspire Biopharma Hldgs ASBP stock moved upwards by 18.44% to $0.28. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
- Veru VERU shares rose 15.91% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.4 million.
- Revelation Biosciences REVB shares increased by 12.77% to $2.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 million.
- Maze Therapeutics MAZE stock increased by 9.37% to $12.25. The company's market cap stands at $536.5 million.
- Aclaris Therapeutics ACRS shares increased by 8.66% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $149.4 million.
Losers
- Imunon IMNN stock decreased by 30.4% to $1.58 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $27.7 million.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics SONN stock fell 16.47% to $0.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
- SCWorx WORX shares fell 13.95% to $0.59. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
- NewGenIvf Group NIVF stock fell 11.75% to $2.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million.
- Regencell Bioscience RGC shares declined by 10.86% to $447.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 billion.
- Senti Biosciences SNTI stock decreased by 7.86% to $3.05. The company's market cap stands at $79.5 million.
