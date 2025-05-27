May 27, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • NeoVolta NEOV stock moved upwards by 5.3% to $3.6 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $122.8 million.
  • Graphjet Tech GTI stock increased by 5.24% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $24.8 million.
  • Nocera NCRA shares rose 5.12% to $1.23. The company's market cap stands at $17.6 million.
  • Aqua Metals AQMS shares increased by 4.99% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
  • JFB Construction JFB shares increased by 4.95% to $5.51. The company's market cap stands at $50.9 million.
  • Tecogen TGEN stock rose 4.71% to $5.07. The company's market cap stands at $128.0 million.

Losers

  • Clean Energy Technologies CETY shares fell 9.2% to $0.28 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $16.4 million.
  • Columbus McKinnon CMCO shares declined by 7.77% to $16.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $469.2 million.
  • Linkers Industries LNKS shares declined by 5.78% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
  • Solidion Technology STI shares decreased by 4.7% to $3.25. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
  • Elong Power Holding ELPW shares declined by 3.76% to $4.87. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $243.7 million.
  shares declined by 3.54% to $0.54. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

