12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • SCWorx WORX stock increased by 88.9% to $0.76 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million.
  • Barinthus Biotherapeutics BRNS stock rose 34.55% to $0.88. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.4 million.
  • Nuvectis Pharma NVCT stock moved upwards by 15.2% to $11.32. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $236.6 million.
  • IO Biotech IOBT stock rose 11.47% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $88.8 million.
  • DBV Technologies DBVT shares moved upwards by 11.41% to $9.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $256.2 million.
  • Neuronetics STIM shares moved upwards by 11.25% to $4.44. The company's market cap stands at $292.1 million.

Losers

  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals RCKT stock decreased by 62.5% to $2.35 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $253.1 million.
  • Imunon IMNN shares decreased by 31.03% to $0.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
  • Prothena Corp PRTA stock decreased by 26.9% to $4.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $258.9 million.
  • Regencell Bioscience RGC shares fell 20.15% to $447.17. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 billion.
  • BioSig Technologies BSGM shares decreased by 13.07% to $4.59. The company's market cap stands at $125.2 million.
  • Catheter Precision VTAK stock declined by 10.97% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

