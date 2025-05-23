May 23, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Nano Nuclear Energy NNE shares increased by 28.3% to $35.37 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • New Horizon Aircraft HOVR shares increased by 16.4% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $30.9 million.
  • NuScale Power SMR stock moved upwards by 16.31% to $29.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
  • Microvast Holdings MVST stock moved upwards by 13.52% to $4.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD stock increased by 12.99% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
  • FuelCell Energy FCEL shares moved upwards by 10.37% to $5.05. The company's market cap stands at $106.8 million.

Losers

  • Booz Allen Hamilton BAH shares decreased by 15.9% to $108.56 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Hyperscale Data GPUS shares fell 13.58% to $6.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Copart CPRT stock declined by 10.84% to $54.09. The company's market cap stands at $52.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER stock decreased by 9.73% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $70.4 million.
  • Urban-gro UGRO shares fell 9.72% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
  • FBS Global FBGL shares declined by 9.49% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

