12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Nano Nuclear Energy NNE shares increased by 28.3% to $35.37 during Friday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- New Horizon Aircraft HOVR shares increased by 16.4% to $0.98. The company's market cap stands at $30.9 million.
- NuScale Power SMR stock moved upwards by 16.31% to $29.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 billion.
- Microvast Holdings MVST stock moved upwards by 13.52% to $4.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD stock increased by 12.99% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.4 million.
- FuelCell Energy FCEL shares moved upwards by 10.37% to $5.05. The company's market cap stands at $106.8 million.
Losers
- Booz Allen Hamilton BAH shares decreased by 15.9% to $108.56 during Friday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $13.4 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
- Hyperscale Data GPUS shares fell 13.58% to $6.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Copart CPRT stock declined by 10.84% to $54.09. The company's market cap stands at $52.2 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER stock decreased by 9.73% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $70.4 million.
- Urban-gro UGRO shares fell 9.72% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.
- FBS Global FBGL shares declined by 9.49% to $0.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
