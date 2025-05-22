May 22, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • VCI Global VCIG shares moved upwards by 26.4% to $3.78 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
  • Decent Holding DXST stock rose 9.16% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
  • Smart Powerr CREG shares increased by 8.73% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
  • FTAI Infrastructure FIP shares rose 6.99% to $5.35. The company's market cap stands at $613.9 million.
  • Rain Enhancement RAIN shares moved upwards by 6.88% to $4.66. The company's market cap stands at $35.3 million.
  • Freight Technologies FRGT shares moved upwards by 6.23% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.

Losers

  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares decreased by 8.0% to $0.52 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
  • Hyperscale Data GPUS stock fell 6.15% to $6.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares fell 5.71% to $5.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $433.7 million.
  • Corporacion America CAAP shares fell 5.71% to $20.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Vast Renewables VSTE stock fell 5.34% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
  • Addentax Group ATXG shares decreased by 4.72% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

