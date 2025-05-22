12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- VCI Global VCIG shares moved upwards by 26.4% to $3.78 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
- Decent Holding DXST stock rose 9.16% to $1.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.2 million.
- Smart Powerr CREG shares increased by 8.73% to $0.74. The company's market cap stands at $18.1 million.
- FTAI Infrastructure FIP shares rose 6.99% to $5.35. The company's market cap stands at $613.9 million.
- Rain Enhancement RAIN shares moved upwards by 6.88% to $4.66. The company's market cap stands at $35.3 million.
- Freight Technologies FRGT shares moved upwards by 6.23% to $0.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares decreased by 8.0% to $0.52 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
- Hyperscale Data GPUS stock fell 6.15% to $6.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Vertical Aerospace EVTL shares fell 5.71% to $5.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $433.7 million.
- Corporacion America CAAP shares fell 5.71% to $20.5. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Vast Renewables VSTE stock fell 5.34% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $4.6 million.
- Addentax Group ATXG shares decreased by 4.72% to $0.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ATXGAddentax Group Corp
$0.60030.05%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
24.66
Growth
15.29
Quality
-
Value
60.13
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CAAPCorporacion America Airports SA
$20.37-4.62%
CREGSmart Powerr Corp
$0.71234.61%
DXSTDecent Holding Inc
$1.317.59%
EVTLVertical Aerospace Ltd
$5.13-0.78%
FIPFTAI Infrastructure Inc
$5.458.57%
FRGTFreight Technologies Inc
$0.7029-29.2%
GPUSHyperscale Data Inc
$6.30-10.9%
RAINRain Enhancement Technologies Holdco Inc
$4.66-13.7%
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$0.523520.0%
VCIGVCI Global Ltd
$2.98-2.30%
VSTEVast Renewables Ltd
$0.1544-8.10%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in