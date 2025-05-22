12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Sobr Safe SOBR shares moved upwards by 21.6% to $3.55 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.3 million.
- Expensify EXFY stock increased by 11.11% to $2.6. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $240.2 million.
- Mobilicom MOB stock increased by 8.55% to $1.65. The company's market cap stands at $12.3 million.
- Intuit INTU shares increased by 8.22% to $720.84. The company's market cap stands at $201.5 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Nukkleus NUKK stock rose 6.64% to $21.35. The company's market cap stands at $107.3 million.
- Lantronix LTRX stock increased by 4.91% to $2.35. The company's market cap stands at $91.3 million.
Losers
- Signing Day Sports SGN stock declined by 7.1% to $0.58 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 million.
- Intchains Gr ICG shares declined by 6.7% to $2.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $151.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Workday WDAY stock fell 6.0% to $255.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.4 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Xerox Holdings XRX shares fell 5.86% to $4.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $606.3 million.
- Movano MOVE stock decreased by 5.65% to $0.58. The company's market cap stands at $4.1 million.
- Viasat VSAT shares fell 4.57% to $9.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 2 days ago.
