12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Navitas Semiconductor NVTS stock increased by 162.8% to $5.02 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $962.8 million.
- MicroAlgo MLGO shares moved upwards by 14.33% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.9 million.
- Greenidge Generation GREE stock increased by 11.51% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
- ARB IOT Group ARBB shares increased by 10.32% to $0.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.9 million.
- XTI Aerospace XTIA shares increased by 10.04% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Snowflake SNOW shares moved upwards by 9.14% to $195.5. The company's market cap stands at $65.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
Losers
- Enphase Energy ENPH shares decreased by 18.5% to $38.55 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 billion.
- SolarEdge Technologies SEDG shares fell 17.14% to $16.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $970.6 million.
- Maxeon Solar Technologies MAXN stock declined by 15.5% to $2.78. The company's market cap stands at $46.4 million.
- Canadian Solar CSIQ shares fell 9.53% to $9.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $628.6 million.
- Socket Mobile SCKT stock decreased by 7.44% to $1.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
- First Solar FSLR stock fell 6.44% to $152.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $16.3 billion.
