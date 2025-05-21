May 21, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Longevity Health Holdings XAGE shares moved upwards by 55.5% to $4.76 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
  • SAB Biotherapeutics SABS shares moved upwards by 15.94% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.5 million.
  • AEON Biopharma AEON stock rose 9.3% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.0 million.
  • Lipella Pharmaceuticals LIPO shares rose 7.26% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $13.8 million.
  • Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX stock moved upwards by 7.2% to $1.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million.
  • Immutep IMMP stock moved upwards by 6.7% to $2.07. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $301.0 million.

Losers

  • Petros Pharma PTPI shares decreased by 37.0% to $0.04 during Wednesday's after-market session. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • CEL-SCI CVM stock declined by 20.4% to $3.59. The company's market cap stands at $326.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Brainstorm Cell BCLI shares decreased by 12.72% to $1.03. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Catheter Precision VTAK stock fell 12.26% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
  • BioAtla BCAB stock decreased by 7.02% to $0.36. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.0 million.
  • Biodesix BDSX shares decreased by 6.76% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

