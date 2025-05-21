May 21, 2025 8:07 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Biodesix BDSX stock rose 45.4% to $0.39 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $57.7 million.
  • Petros Pharma PTPI shares moved upwards by 42.5% to $0.18. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • Kindly MD KDLY stock moved upwards by 33.67% to $20.35. The company's market cap stands at $122.5 million.
  • Akoya Biosciences AKYA shares moved upwards by 22.64% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $64.8 million.
  • Polyrizon PLRZ shares moved upwards by 19.23% to $0.01.
  • Immuron IMRN stock moved upwards by 12.11% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.

Losers

  • INVO Fertility IVF shares declined by 12.7% to $1.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Editas Medicine EDIT stock declined by 11.75% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $121.1 million.
  • Protagenic Therapeutics PTIX shares decreased by 9.16% to $6.25. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
  • Inventiva IVA shares decreased by 9.06% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $417.1 million.
  • HeartBeam BEAT shares fell 9.04% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.0 million.
  • Akso Health AHG shares declined by 8.13% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $606.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AHG Logo
AHGAkso Health Group
$1.52-8.12%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
97.10
Growth
82.74
Quality
-
Value
12.40
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AKYA Logo
AKYAAkoya Biosciences Inc
$1.3022.6%
BDSX Logo
BDSXBiodesix Inc
$0.397346.7%
BEAT Logo
BEATHeartBeam Inc
$1.51-9.04%
EDIT Logo
EDITEditas Medicine Inc
$1.58-3.66%
IMRN Logo
IMRNImmuron Ltd
$1.8011.8%
IVA Logo
IVAInventiva SA
$3.557.61%
IVF Logo
IVFINVO Fertility Inc
$1.86-14.7%
KDLY Logo
KDLYKindly MD Inc
$17.4014.3%
PLRZ Logo
PLRZPolyrizon Ltd
$0.0062019.2%
PTIX Logo
PTIXProtagenic Therapeutics Inc
$6.23-9.45%
PTPI Logo
PTPIPetros Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.169836.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved