12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Biodesix BDSX stock rose 45.4% to $0.39 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $57.7 million.
- Petros Pharma PTPI shares moved upwards by 42.5% to $0.18. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- Kindly MD KDLY stock moved upwards by 33.67% to $20.35. The company's market cap stands at $122.5 million.
- Akoya Biosciences AKYA shares moved upwards by 22.64% to $1.3. The company's market cap stands at $64.8 million.
- Polyrizon PLRZ shares moved upwards by 19.23% to $0.01.
- Immuron IMRN stock moved upwards by 12.11% to $1.8. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.2 million.
Losers
- INVO Fertility IVF shares declined by 12.7% to $1.9 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Editas Medicine EDIT stock declined by 11.75% to $1.45. The company's market cap stands at $121.1 million.
- Protagenic Therapeutics PTIX shares decreased by 9.16% to $6.25. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million.
- Inventiva IVA shares decreased by 9.06% to $3.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $417.1 million.
- HeartBeam BEAT shares fell 9.04% to $1.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $51.0 million.
- Akso Health AHG shares declined by 8.13% to $1.52. The company's market cap stands at $606.2 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
