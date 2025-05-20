May 20, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • Biodesix BDSX stock moved upwards by 39.5% to $0.38 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $55.3 million.
  • Petros Pharma PTPI stock rose 26.37% to $0.16. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • MetaVia MTVA stock rose 15.6% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • CEL-SCI CVM stock rose 9.8% to $5.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $510.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • OneMedNet ONMD stock rose 7.23% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
  • VolitionRX VNRX stock increased by 6.7% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.

Losers

  • Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC shares fell 9.0% to $5.49 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.5 million.
  • HeartSciences HSCS shares declined by 6.46% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
  • OptimizeRx OPRX stock fell 6.21% to $11.18. The company's market cap stands at $206.7 million.
  • HilleVax HLVX stock declined by 5.95% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $95.1 million.
  • Intensity Therapeutics INTS shares decreased by 5.94% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
  • Xtant Medical Hldgs XTNT stock decreased by 5.77% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

