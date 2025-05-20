12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Biodesix BDSX stock moved upwards by 39.5% to $0.38 during Tuesday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $55.3 million.
- Petros Pharma PTPI stock rose 26.37% to $0.16. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- MetaVia MTVA stock rose 15.6% to $0.81. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- CEL-SCI CVM stock rose 9.8% to $5.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $510.8 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- OneMedNet ONMD stock rose 7.23% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.1 million.
- VolitionRX VNRX stock increased by 6.7% to $0.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $53.9 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
Losers
- Universe Pharmaceuticals UPC shares fell 9.0% to $5.49 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $83.5 million.
- HeartSciences HSCS shares declined by 6.46% to $4.2. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- OptimizeRx OPRX stock fell 6.21% to $11.18. The company's market cap stands at $206.7 million.
- HilleVax HLVX stock declined by 5.95% to $1.9. The company's market cap stands at $95.1 million.
- Intensity Therapeutics INTS shares decreased by 5.94% to $0.39. The company's market cap stands at $7.1 million.
- Xtant Medical Hldgs XTNT stock decreased by 5.77% to $0.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $92.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
