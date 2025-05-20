12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Eyenovia EYEN shares moved upwards by 56.6% to $1.77 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Instil Bio TIL shares increased by 30.17% to $22.0. The company's market cap stands at $144.3 million.
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock increased by 27.47% to $0.01.
- Iridex IRIX stock moved upwards by 25.23% to $1.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.2 million.
- bioAffinity Technologies BIAF stock rose 24.84% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Regencell Bioscience RGC stock increased by 14.48% to $403.0. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 billion.
Losers
- Protagenic Therapeutics PTIX stock fell 20.7% to $8.8 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.1 million.
- Entero Therapeutics ENTO shares fell 19.6% to $0.33. The company's market cap stands at $1.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings EKSO stock decreased by 18.16% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $7.8 million.
- Lyra Therapeutics LYRA stock decreased by 13.1% to $0.09. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- Brainstorm Cell BCLI stock decreased by 11.03% to $1.21. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Plus Therapeutics PSTV stock declined by 10.45% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
