12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- LiveWire Gr LVWR shares rose 10.3% to $1.28 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.5 million.
- Noodles NDLS shares increased by 6.97% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $40.8 million.
- NWTN NWTN stock moved upwards by 6.61% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $829.9 million.
- TCTM Kids IT Education VSA stock moved upwards by 6.24% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
- QVC Group QVCGP shares increased by 6.2% to $17.8.
- Kirkland's KIRK shares moved upwards by 6.03% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.
Losers
- Mullen Automotive MULN shares declined by 8.8% to $0.31 during Monday's after-market session.
- Lobo EV Technologies LOBO shares decreased by 6.78% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
- Lazydays Holdings GORV shares declined by 5.83% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- AYRO AYRO stock decreased by 5.22% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Portillos PTLO stock decreased by 4.95% to $12.3. The company's market cap stands at $786.0 million.
- Cenntro CENN stock decreased by 4.91% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
AYROAYRO Inc
$0.3980-1.27%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
7.67
Growth
7.60
Quality
-
Value
11.06
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CENNCenntro Inc
$0.9700-3.00%
GORVLazydays Holdings Inc
$0.1921-12.3%
KIRKKirkland's Inc
$1.232.50%
LOBOLobo EV Technologies Ltd
$1.102.80%
LVWRLiveWire Group Inc
$1.2810.3%
MULNMullen Automotive Inc
$0.286068.3%
NDLSNoodles & Co
$0.8900-0.01%
NWTNNWTN Inc
$2.8552.4%
PTLOPortillos Inc
$12.43-6.89%
QVCGPQVC Group Inc
$17.807.29%
VSATCTM Kids IT Education Inc
$0.85002.04%
