May 19, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • LiveWire Gr LVWR shares rose 10.3% to $1.28 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.5 million.
  • Noodles NDLS shares increased by 6.97% to $0.89. The company's market cap stands at $40.8 million.
  • NWTN NWTN stock moved upwards by 6.61% to $2.9. The company's market cap stands at $829.9 million.
  • TCTM Kids IT Education VSA stock moved upwards by 6.24% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $8.4 million.
  • QVC Group QVCGP shares increased by 6.2% to $17.8.
  • Kirkland's KIRK shares moved upwards by 6.03% to $1.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.5 million.

Losers

  • Mullen Automotive MULN shares declined by 8.8% to $0.31 during Monday's after-market session.
  • Lobo EV Technologies LOBO shares decreased by 6.78% to $1.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.4 million.
  • Lazydays Holdings GORV shares declined by 5.83% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • AYRO AYRO stock decreased by 5.22% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Portillos PTLO stock decreased by 4.95% to $12.3. The company's market cap stands at $786.0 million.
  • Cenntro CENN stock decreased by 4.91% to $0.97. The company's market cap stands at $29.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AYRO Logo
AYROAYRO Inc
$0.3980-1.27%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
7.67
Growth
7.60
Quality
-
Value
11.06
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CENN Logo
CENNCenntro Inc
$0.9700-3.00%
GORV Logo
GORVLazydays Holdings Inc
$0.1921-12.3%
KIRK Logo
KIRKKirkland's Inc
$1.232.50%
LOBO Logo
LOBOLobo EV Technologies Ltd
$1.102.80%
LVWR Logo
LVWRLiveWire Group Inc
$1.2810.3%
MULN Logo
MULNMullen Automotive Inc
$0.286068.3%
NDLS Logo
NDLSNoodles & Co
$0.8900-0.01%
NWTN Logo
NWTNNWTN Inc
$2.8552.4%
PTLO Logo
PTLOPortillos Inc
$12.43-6.89%
QVCGP Logo
QVCGPQVC Group Inc
$17.807.29%
VSA Logo
VSATCTM Kids IT Education Inc
$0.85002.04%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved