12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Wrap Technologies WRAP shares rose 6.0% to $1.51 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $74.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Penguin Solutions PENG stock increased by 4.96% to $19.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
- Arqit Quantum ARQQ shares rose 4.77% to $25.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $324.4 million.
- SmartKem SMTK stock moved upwards by 4.58% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Lightwave Logic LWLG stock moved upwards by 4.51% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- BigCommerce Holdings BIGC shares increased by 4.32% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $424.4 million.
Losers
- UTime WTO stock fell 17.0% to $1.95 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.3 million.
- Saverone 2014 SVRE stock declined by 6.57% to $1.28.
- Verb Technology Co VERB shares fell 4.59% to $6.03. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- CPS Technologies CPSH shares decreased by 4.31% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares decreased by 4.27% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
- AXT AXTI shares declined by 4.17% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $62.9 million.
