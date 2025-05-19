May 19, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Wrap Technologies WRAP shares rose 6.0% to $1.51 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $74.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Penguin Solutions PENG stock increased by 4.96% to $19.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.0 billion.
  • Arqit Quantum ARQQ shares rose 4.77% to $25.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $324.4 million.
  • SmartKem SMTK stock moved upwards by 4.58% to $1.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.1 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Lightwave Logic LWLG stock moved upwards by 4.51% to $1.39. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $173.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • BigCommerce Holdings BIGC shares increased by 4.32% to $5.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $424.4 million.

Losers

  • UTime WTO stock fell 17.0% to $1.95 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.3 million.
  • Saverone 2014 SVRE stock declined by 6.57% to $1.28.
  • Verb Technology Co VERB shares fell 4.59% to $6.03. The company's market cap stands at $5.9 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • CPS Technologies CPSH shares decreased by 4.31% to $2.0. The company's market cap stands at $29.0 million.
  • Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares decreased by 4.27% to $0.23. The company's market cap stands at $14.7 million.
  • AXT AXTI shares declined by 4.17% to $1.38. The company's market cap stands at $62.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Stock Score

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

