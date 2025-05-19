12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Protagenic Therapeutics PTIX shares rose 286.8% to $11.72 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $6.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock increased by 56.96% to $0.01.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC shares increased by 30.83% to $1.57. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $21.6 million.
- Abpro Hldgs ABP shares rose 27.17% to $0.29. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.2 million.
- Tango Therapeutics TNGX shares increased by 23.2% to $1.85. The company's market cap stands at $200.3 million.
- Novavax NVAX stock moved upwards by 20.8% to $8.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
Losers
- Prime Medicine PRME stock fell 19.2% to $1.28 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $168.7 million.
- Plus Therapeutics PSTV shares fell 16.67% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
- Applied Therapeutics APLT stock fell 15.4% to $0.51. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Matinas BioPharma Hldgs MTNB shares decreased by 13.53% to $0.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 million.
- Regencell Bioscience RGC shares decreased by 12.81% to $342.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 billion.
- Liquidia LQDA stock declined by 11.1% to $16.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.4 billion.
