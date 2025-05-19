12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock increased by 110.1% to $0.02 during Monday's pre-market session.
- Protagenic Therapeutics PTIX stock rose 78.48% to $5.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Brainstorm Cell BCLI stock rose 41.66% to $1.87. The company's market cap stands at $10.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Polyrizon PLRZ stock increased by 34.84% to $0.01.
- Armata Pharmaceuticals ARMP stock increased by 32.59% to $1.79. The company's market cap stands at $64.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC shares moved upwards by 25.04% to $1.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.6 million.
Losers
- Mainz Biomed MYNZ shares decreased by 17.6% to $2.01 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.4 million.
- Forte Biosciences FBRX stock fell 14.78% to $6.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- I-MAB IMAB stock fell 11.12% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $64.7 million. The company's, H1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Sharps Technology STSS shares decreased by 10.51% to $4.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Lipocine LPCN stock fell 8.78% to $3.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $19.4 million.
- Klotho Neurosciences KLTO stock decreased by 7.89% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
