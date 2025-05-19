May 19, 2025 8:09 AM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD stock rose 41.2% to $1.44 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
  • Vast Renewables VSTE shares moved upwards by 11.31% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
  • Expion360 XPON shares moved upwards by 8.41% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Ryde Group RYDE stock increased by 8.33% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
  • ClearSign Technologies CLIR shares rose 8.3% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 million.
  • Aqua Metals AQMS stock rose 8.18% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.

Losers

  • Lichen International LICN shares declined by 13.4% to $5.6 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
  • Capstone Holding CAPS shares fell 11.43% to $2.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
  • Richtech Robotics RR shares declined by 9.31% to $2.34. The company's market cap stands at $268.6 million.
  • Graphjet Tech GTI stock declined by 8.4% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
  • Addentax Group ATXG stock decreased by 8.26% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares decreased by 7.53% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AQMS Logo
AQMSAqua Metals Inc
$1.09-0.91%

Overview
ATXG Logo
ATXGAddentax Group Corp
$0.5600-8.26%
CAPS Logo
CAPSCapstone Holding Corp
$2.15-12.2%
CLIR Logo
CLIRClearSign Technologies Corp
$0.77495.00%
GTI Logo
GTIGraphjet Technology
$0.1175-10.3%
HKPD Logo
HKPDHong Kong Pharma Digital Technology Holdings Ltd
$1.4138.3%
LICN Logo
LICNLichen International Ltd
$5.82-10.1%
RR Logo
RRRichtech Robotics Inc
$2.36-8.57%
RYDE Logo
RYDERyde Group Ltd
$0.23788.34%
SGBX Logo
SGBXSafe & Green Holdings Corp
$0.4396-5.46%
VSTE Logo
VSTEVast Renewables Ltd
$0.16505.50%
XPON Logo
XPONExpion360 Inc
$0.99004.21%
