12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Hong Kong Pharma Digital HKPD stock rose 41.2% to $1.44 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.8 million.
- Vast Renewables VSTE shares moved upwards by 11.31% to $0.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 million.
- Expion360 XPON shares moved upwards by 8.41% to $1.03. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Ryde Group RYDE stock increased by 8.33% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $6.9 million.
- ClearSign Technologies CLIR shares rose 8.3% to $0.8. The company's market cap stands at $40.1 million.
- Aqua Metals AQMS stock rose 8.18% to $1.19. The company's market cap stands at $10.5 million.
Losers
- Lichen International LICN shares declined by 13.4% to $5.6 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.3 million.
- Capstone Holding CAPS shares fell 11.43% to $2.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.2 million.
- Richtech Robotics RR shares declined by 9.31% to $2.34. The company's market cap stands at $268.6 million.
- Graphjet Tech GTI stock declined by 8.4% to $0.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $17.6 million.
- Addentax Group ATXG stock decreased by 8.26% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
- Safe & Green Holdings SGBX shares decreased by 7.53% to $0.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.0 million.
