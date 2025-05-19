12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Movano MOVE stock rose 27.4% to $1.3 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
- Sonim Technologies SONM stock rose 14.28% to $1.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.0 million.
- Diginex DGNX shares moved upwards by 12.32% to $102.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.3 billion.
- SmartKem SMTK shares increased by 12.03% to $1.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.3 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Focus Universal FCUV stock rose 9.12% to $4.5. The company's market cap stands at $32.0 million.
- BIO-key International BKYI shares increased by 7.88% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
Losers
- Bit Origin BTOG stock decreased by 11.8% to $0.16 during Monday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.2 million.
- Soluna Holdings SLNH stock decreased by 9.49% to $0.76. The company's market cap stands at $9.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Telos TLS shares decreased by 7.73% to $2.5. The company's market cap stands at $183.7 million.
- LeddarTech Holdings LDTC stock declined by 7.19% to $0.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.4 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Castellum CTM shares declined by 7.15% to $1.04. The company's market cap stands at $89.4 million.
- TSS TSSI shares decreased by 7.06% to $14.35. The company's market cap stands at $322.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
