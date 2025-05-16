May 16, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Energy Vault Holdings NRGV shares rose 6.7% to $0.95 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $147.9 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • Singularity Future Tech SGLY shares rose 5.59% to $0.94. The company's market cap stands at $3.9 million.
  • C3is CISS stock increased by 4.93% to $3.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • CleanCore Solutions ZONE stock moved upwards by 4.06% to $1.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.2 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Diana Shipping DSX shares moved upwards by 3.88% to $1.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $182.8 million.
  • Lakeside Holding LSH shares increased by 3.84% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Richtech Robotics RR shares fell 10.9% to $2.3 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $264.0 million.
  • First Advantage FA shares decreased by 7.67% to $16.75. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.9 billion.
  • Addentax Group ATXG stock declined by 6.72% to $0.55. The company's market cap stands at $3.3 million.
  • Ming Shing Group Holdings MSW shares declined by 5.84% to $4.68. The company's market cap stands at $60.7 million.
  • Lichen International LICN stock decreased by 5.4% to $6.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.6 million.
  Vast Renewables VSTE shares fell 4.8% to $0.15. The company's market cap stands at $4.4 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Overview
