12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Inozyme Pharma INZY shares moved upwards by 176.1% to $3.92 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $251.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Klotho Neurosciences KLTO stock increased by 28.78% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Kalaris Therapeutics KLRS stock increased by 21.46% to $4.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Cabaletta Bio CABA stock moved upwards by 13.81% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $104.5 million.
- Emergent BioSolutions EBS stock increased by 12.34% to $6.17. The company's market cap stands at $334.7 million.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP stock increased by 11.55% to $25.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
Losers
- Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock fell 65.7% to $0.01 during Friday's pre-market session.
- Doximity DOCS shares declined by 19.53% to $47.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Travere Therapeutics TVTX stock declined by 17.26% to $17.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock declined by 13.85% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Sensei Biotherapeutics SNSE stock decreased by 13.08% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
- Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs CDIO shares decreased by 12.0% to $3.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
