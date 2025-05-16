May 16, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

  • Inozyme Pharma INZY shares moved upwards by 176.1% to $3.92 during Friday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $251.8 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Klotho Neurosciences KLTO stock increased by 28.78% to $0.25. The company's market cap stands at $7.2 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Kalaris Therapeutics KLRS stock increased by 21.46% to $4.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $80.4 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Cabaletta Bio CABA stock moved upwards by 13.81% to $2.06. The company's market cap stands at $104.5 million.
  • Emergent BioSolutions EBS stock increased by 12.34% to $6.17. The company's market cap stands at $334.7 million.
  • Tonix Pharmaceuticals TNXP stock increased by 11.55% to $25.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $165.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 4 days ago.

Losers

  • Healthcare Triangle HCTI stock fell 65.7% to $0.01 during Friday's pre-market session.
  • Doximity DOCS shares declined by 19.53% to $47.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.7 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Travere Therapeutics TVTX stock declined by 17.26% to $17.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
  • Aytu BioPharma AYTU stock declined by 13.85% to $2.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $13.7 million. As per the press release, Q3 earnings came out 2 days ago.
  • Sensei Biotherapeutics SNSE stock decreased by 13.08% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million.
  • Cardio Diagnostics Hldgs CDIO shares decreased by 12.0% to $3.52. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

