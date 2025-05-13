May 13, 2025 8:10 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • CNS Pharma CNSP shares rose 90.1% to $2.3 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
  • GlucoTrack GCTK shares increased by 25.15% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
  • Xilio Therapeutics XLO shares moved upwards by 23.11% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
  • Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT shares moved upwards by 21.22% to $14.05. The company's market cap stands at $381.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Silence Therapeutics SLN shares moved upwards by 11.22% to $4.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
  • Redhill Biopharma RDHL stock rose 10.49% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.

Losers

  • Polyrizon PLRZ stock declined by 91.8% to $0.03 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
  • Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO stock decreased by 36.8% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX stock fell 21.63% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
  • Klotho Neurosciences KLTO shares declined by 19.73% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
  • Coherus BioSciences CHRS stock fell 16.67% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
  • Entero Therapeutics ENTO shares decreased by 16.59% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

