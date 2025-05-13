12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- CNS Pharma CNSP shares rose 90.1% to $2.3 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.7 million.
- GlucoTrack GCTK shares increased by 25.15% to $0.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
- Xilio Therapeutics XLO shares moved upwards by 23.11% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $46.5 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 3 days ago.
- Arcturus Therapeutics ARCT shares moved upwards by 21.22% to $14.05. The company's market cap stands at $381.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Silence Therapeutics SLN shares moved upwards by 11.22% to $4.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $201.1 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 3 days ago.
- Redhill Biopharma RDHL stock rose 10.49% to $2.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
Losers
- Polyrizon PLRZ stock declined by 91.8% to $0.03 during Tuesday's pre-market session.
- Sangamo Therapeutics SGMO stock decreased by 36.8% to $0.47. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $106.0 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Accelerate Diagnostics AXDX stock fell 21.63% to $0.11. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
- Klotho Neurosciences KLTO shares declined by 19.73% to $0.14. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
- Coherus BioSciences CHRS stock fell 16.67% to $0.85. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $98.5 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Entero Therapeutics ENTO shares decreased by 16.59% to $0.35. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
