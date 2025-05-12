12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Upland Software UPLD shares moved upwards by 7.7% to $3.06 during Monday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $87.1 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Auddia AUUD shares increased by 7.49% to $4.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.1 million.
- Key Tronic KTCC shares moved upwards by 6.65% to $2.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- Iveda Solutions IVDA stock increased by 6.36% to $2.34. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.5 million.
- Inseego INSG stock moved upwards by 5.23% to $8.24. The company's market cap stands at $123.6 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
- Cambium Networks CMBM stock moved upwards by 4.84% to $0.5. The company's market cap stands at $14.0 million.
Losers
- Microvision MVIS stock fell 16.5% to $1.01 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $248.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP stock decreased by 11.27% to $1.26. The company's market cap stands at $87.3 million.
- Sonim Technologies SONM shares fell 10.74% to $1.33. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Rigetti Computing RGTI stock declined by 9.36% to $10.47. The company's market cap stands at $3.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Indie Semiconductor INDI shares fell 9.06% to $2.41. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $472.8 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- X3 Holdings XTKG stock decreased by 8.93% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
