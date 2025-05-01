12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Classover Holdings KIDZ shares increased by 184.3% to $3.27 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $72.8 million.
- Yunji YJ shares moved upwards by 22.06% to $1.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $34.8 million.
- Stoneridge SRI shares moved upwards by 18.65% to $4.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $126.8 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Upbound Group UPBD shares rose 16.53% to $23.19. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
- Lotus Technology LOT stock increased by 15.95% to $1.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- Vince Holding VNCE shares rose 15.39% to $1.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $24.8 million.
Losers
- E-Home Household Service EJH stock decreased by 30.9% to $0.29 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
- Hamilton Beach Brands HBB shares fell 18.99% to $16.04. The company's market cap stands at $216.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Rocky Brands RCKY stock declined by 16.84% to $17.79. The company's market cap stands at $132.7 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out 2 days ago.
- Greenlane Hldgs GNLN stock fell 13.28% to $0.01.
- Neo-Concept International NCI stock fell 11.5% to $0.3. The company's market cap stands at $6.1 million.
- LiveWire Gr LVWR stock declined by 11.18% to $1.59. The company's market cap stands at $323.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
