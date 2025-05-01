May 1, 2025 8:05 AM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights
Gainers

  • NanoVibronix NAOV shares rose 68.2% to $4.81 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.9 million.
  • LogicMark LGMK stock moved upwards by 36.2% to $0.02.
  • Adial Pharmaceuticals ADIL stock rose 28.98% to $0.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
  • Sera Prognostics SERA stock moved upwards by 11.56% to $3.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $123.5 million.
  • Acrivon Therapeutics ACRV shares moved upwards by 10.63% to $1.55. The company's market cap stands at $48.5 million.
  • Conmed CNMD stock increased by 10.42% to $54.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Losers

  • Arvinas ARVN stock fell 31.3% to $6.61 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $454.5 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Organon OGN stock decreased by 16.71% to $10.77. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.7 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • BioCardia BCDA stock decreased by 14.65% to $2.68. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.2 million.
  • Psyence Biomedical PBM shares declined by 12.08% to $0.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.8 million.
  • Amicus Therapeutics FOLD stock decreased by 11.72% to $6.78. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion. The company's, Q1 earnings came out today.
  • Greenwich LifeSciences GLSI stock fell 10.9% to $9.0. The company's market cap stands at $119.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/



