April 30, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Gainers

  • Jeffs Brands JFBR stock increased by 47.9% to $1.26 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
  • Rocky Brands RCKY stock increased by 43.36% to $20.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • WW International WW stock increased by 37.97% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $81.0 million.
  • Ruanyun Edai Technology RYET stock moved upwards by 35.97% to $6.89. The company's market cap stands at $232.6 million.
  • INNEOVA Holdings INEO shares moved upwards by 14.2% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
  • Uxin UXIN stock moved upwards by 13.6% to $4.88. The company's market cap stands at $918.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • E-Home Household Service EJH shares declined by 55.9% to $0.34 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
  • Mullen Automotive MULN shares decreased by 24.4% to $0.37.
  • Camping World Holdings CWH shares decreased by 16.13% to $11.81. The company's market cap stands at $710.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • MOGU MOGU stock fell 14.49% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
  • Genius Gr GNS stock declined by 12.47% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million. The company's, FY earnings came out today.
  • Fitell FTEL shares declined by 10.88% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

CWH Logo
CWHCamping World Holdings Inc
$11.87-15.7%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
15.91
Growth
12.27
Quality
-
Value
29.56
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
EJH Logo
EJHE-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd
$0.3300-57.7%
FTEL Logo
FTELFitell Corp
$0.55000.18%
GNS Logo
GNSGenius Group Ltd
$0.3418-11.2%
INEO Logo
INEOINNEOVA Holdings Ltd
$1.3815.0%
JFBR Logo
JFBRJeffs Brands Ltd
$1.2344.7%
MOGU Logo
MOGUMOGU Inc
$1.84-14.0%
MULN Logo
MULNMullen Automotive Inc
$0.3700-24.4%
RCKY Logo
RCKYRocky Brands Inc
$19.9943.3%
RYET Logo
RYETRuanyun Edai Technology Inc
$6.2623.6%
UXIN Logo
UXINUxin Ltd
$5.0016.3%
WW Logo
WWWW International Inc
$1.0644.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved