12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Jeffs Brands JFBR stock increased by 47.9% to $1.26 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.3 million.
- Rocky Brands RCKY stock increased by 43.36% to $20.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $149.2 million. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- WW International WW stock increased by 37.97% to $1.01. The company's market cap stands at $81.0 million.
- Ruanyun Edai Technology RYET stock moved upwards by 35.97% to $6.89. The company's market cap stands at $232.6 million.
- INNEOVA Holdings INEO shares moved upwards by 14.2% to $1.37. The company's market cap stands at $13.5 million.
- Uxin UXIN stock moved upwards by 13.6% to $4.88. The company's market cap stands at $918.1 million. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
Losers
- E-Home Household Service EJH shares declined by 55.9% to $0.34 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $2.9 million.
- Mullen Automotive MULN shares decreased by 24.4% to $0.37.
- Camping World Holdings CWH shares decreased by 16.13% to $11.81. The company's market cap stands at $710.0 million. The company's, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- MOGU MOGU stock fell 14.49% to $1.83. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $15.0 million.
- Genius Gr GNS stock declined by 12.47% to $0.34. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million. The company's, FY earnings came out today.
- Fitell FTEL shares declined by 10.88% to $0.49. The company's market cap stands at $9.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-consumer-cyclical-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CWHCamping World Holdings Inc
$11.87-15.7%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
15.91
Growth
12.27
Quality
-
Value
29.56
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
EJHE-Home Household Service Holdings Ltd
$0.3300-57.7%
FTELFitell Corp
$0.55000.18%
GNSGenius Group Ltd
$0.3418-11.2%
INEOINNEOVA Holdings Ltd
$1.3815.0%
JFBRJeffs Brands Ltd
$1.2344.7%
MOGUMOGU Inc
$1.84-14.0%
MULNMullen Automotive Inc
$0.3700-24.4%
RCKYRocky Brands Inc
$19.9943.3%
RYETRuanyun Edai Technology Inc
$6.2623.6%
UXINUxin Ltd
$5.0016.3%
WWWW International Inc
$1.0644.9%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in