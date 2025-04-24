April 24, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Odyssey Marine Explr OMEX shares increased by 16.8% to $0.99 during Thursday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $28.9 million.
  • YY Group Holding YYGH stock rose 14.7% to $1.17. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.7 million.
  • SES AI SES shares moved upwards by 6.36% to $0.92. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $333.2 million. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • PS International Group PSIG stock moved upwards by 5.17% to $0.44. The company's market cap stands at $10.7 million.
  • Babcock & Wilcox BW stock rose 5.11% to $0.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $43.2 million.
  • Zoomcar Holdings ZCAR shares increased by 5.03% to $3.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.6 million.

Losers

  • Click Holdings CLIK shares decreased by 10.0% to $0.25 during Thursday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.9 million.
  • Complete Solaria SPWR stock decreased by 8.09% to $1.82. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $134.2 million.
  • Solidion Technology STI stock declined by 7.3% to $0.1. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million.
  • FBS Global FBGL shares declined by 5.44% to $0.66. The company's market cap stands at $8.8 million.
  • Himalaya Shipping HSHP shares decreased by 4.9% to $4.86. The company's market cap stands at $226.2 million.
  • TTEC Holdings TTEC shares declined by 4.81% to $4.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $198.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

