12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • Intercont (Cayman) NCT stock rose 16.1% to $7.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.3 million.
  • Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI shares moved upwards by 10.52% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $36.3 million.
  • Stardust Power SDST stock increased by 9.98% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 million.
  • Complete Solaria, Inc. - Common Stock SPWR stock rose 9.81% to $1.79.
  • New Horizon Aircraft HOVR shares moved upwards by 7.37% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.
  • LanzaTech Global LNZA stock rose 6.74% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million.

Losers

  • Ryde Group RYDE stock fell 12.5% to $0.2 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
  • Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares decreased by 8.28% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.3 million.
  • High-Trend International HTCO shares fell 6.35% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $142.7 million.
  • Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock declined by 6.24% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
  • Northann NCL shares fell 5.19% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.
  • 374Water SCWO stock decreased by 4.99% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

