12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Intercont (Cayman) NCT stock rose 16.1% to $7.0 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $189.3 million.
- Commercial Vehicle Group CVGI shares moved upwards by 10.52% to $1.05. The company's market cap stands at $36.3 million.
- Stardust Power SDST stock increased by 9.98% to $0.58. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.7 million.
- Complete Solaria, Inc. - Common Stock SPWR stock rose 9.81% to $1.79.
- New Horizon Aircraft HOVR shares moved upwards by 7.37% to $0.51. The company's market cap stands at $15.9 million.
- LanzaTech Global LNZA stock rose 6.74% to $0.17. The company's market cap stands at $33.8 million.
Losers
- Ryde Group RYDE stock fell 12.5% to $0.2 during Tuesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.8 million.
- Micropolis Hldgs MCRP shares decreased by 8.28% to $2.55. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $86.3 million.
- High-Trend International HTCO shares fell 6.35% to $1.18. The company's market cap stands at $142.7 million.
- Greenwave Tech Solns GWAV stock declined by 6.24% to $0.16. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.3 million.
- Northann NCL shares fell 5.19% to $0.26. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.4 million.
- 374Water SCWO stock decreased by 4.99% to $0.26. The company's market cap stands at $36.4 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CVGICommercial Vehicle Group Inc
$1.0526.0%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
2.44
Growth
16.93
Quality
-
Value
45.23
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
GWAVGreenwave Technology Solutions Inc
$0.165221.7%
HOVRNew Horizon Aircraft Ltd
$0.4827-0.47%
HTCOHigh-Trend International Group
$1.189.26%
LNZALanzaTech Global Inc
$0.17106.88%
MCRPMicropolis Holding Co
$2.55-7.94%
NCLNorthann Corp
--%
NCTIntercont (Cayman) Ltd
$7.0030.6%
RYDERyde Group Ltd
$0.228010.4%
SCWO374Water Inc
$0.25520.99%
SDSTStardust Power Inc
$0.58291.94%
SPWRComplete Solaria, Inc. - Common Stock
$1.79-0.83%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in