April 17, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC shares rose 107.3% to $2.05 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
  • Adagio Medical Holdings ADGM stock rose 88.47% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.
  • Channel Therapeutics CHRO stock increased by 36.97% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.
  • Portage Biotech PRTG shares increased by 29.48% to $8.74. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.
  • Sharps Technology STSS stock rose 29.43% to $0.03.
  • Dogwood Therapeutics DWTX shares rose 25.06% to $4.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.

Losers

  • Agilon Health AGL shares decreased by 38.3% to $3.38 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
  • TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA shares declined by 27.36% to $0.18. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
  • NewGenIvf Group NIVF shares decreased by 23.18% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
  • UnitedHealth Group UNH shares declined by 21.8% to $457.54. The company's market cap stands at $418.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
  • Conduit Pharmaceuticals CDT shares decreased by 21.73% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
  • Mira Pharmaceuticals MIRA shares decreased by 21.0% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

