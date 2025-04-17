12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- China SXT Pharmaceuticals SXTC shares rose 107.3% to $2.05 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.2 million.
- Adagio Medical Holdings ADGM stock rose 88.47% to $1.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.8 million.
- Channel Therapeutics CHRO stock increased by 36.97% to $1.72. The company's market cap stands at $10.3 million.
- Portage Biotech PRTG shares increased by 29.48% to $8.74. The company's market cap stands at $14.3 million.
- Sharps Technology STSS stock rose 29.43% to $0.03.
- Dogwood Therapeutics DWTX shares rose 25.06% to $4.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $8.9 million.
Losers
- Agilon Health AGL shares decreased by 38.3% to $3.38 during Thursday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.3 billion.
- TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA shares declined by 27.36% to $0.18. The company's, Q4 earnings came out 4 days ago.
- NewGenIvf Group NIVF shares decreased by 23.18% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $1.4 million.
- UnitedHealth Group UNH shares declined by 21.8% to $457.54. The company's market cap stands at $418.5 billion. As per the news, the Q1 earnings report came out today.
- Conduit Pharmaceuticals CDT shares decreased by 21.73% to $0.61. The company's market cap stands at $5.8 million.
- Mira Pharmaceuticals MIRA shares decreased by 21.0% to $0.85. The company's market cap stands at $13.9 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ADGMAdagio Medical Holdings Inc
$1.7993.9%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Growth
-
Quality
-
Value
6.45
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AGLAgilon Health Inc
$3.36-38.6%
CDTConduit Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.6201-20.5%
CHROChannel Therapeutics Corp
$1.7337.9%
DWTXDogwood Therapeutics Inc
$5.0735.8%
MIRAMira Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.8477-20.8%
NIVFNewGenIvf Group Ltd
$0.2708-23.2%
PRTGPortage Biotech Inc
$8.7028.9%
STSSSharps Technology Inc
$0.034429.8%
SXTCChina SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc
$1.8587.1%
TNFATNF Pharmaceuticals Inc
$0.1785-27.4%
UNHUnitedHealth Group Inc
$454.63-22.3%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in