12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Reshape Lifesciences RSLS shares increased by 82.0% to $0.62 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
- Processa Pharmaceuticals PCSA stock rose 16.98% to $0.31. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.6 million.
- Dogwood Therapeutics DWTX shares increased by 16.06% to $3.83. The company's market cap stands at $7.3 million.
- Autolus Therapeutics AUTL stock rose 13.22% to $1.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $364.5 million.
- NextCure NXTC stock rose 11.21% to $0.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.1 million.
- 60 Degrees SXTP shares moved upwards by 8.8% to $2.72. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
Losers
- Venus Concept VERO shares fell 46.2% to $4.8 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.1 million.
- ENDRA Life Sciences NDRA stock decreased by 19.3% to $4.1. The company's market cap stands at $2.2 million.
- Lucid Diagnostics LUCD stock declined by 18.19% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $122.5 million.
- LogicMark LGMK stock fell 17.6% to $0.01.
- Pediatrix Medical Group MD shares decreased by 17.17% to $11.68. The company's market cap stands at $1.0 billion.
- Artiva Biotherapeutics ARTV stock decreased by 11.05% to $1.77. The company's market cap stands at $43.1 million.
