12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- NanoVibronix NAOV shares increased by 240.8% to $10.02 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
- ZyVersa Therapeutics ZVSA shares moved upwards by 85.56% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
- 60 Degrees SXTP shares increased by 71.26% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
- Revelation Biosciences REVB stock increased by 30.64% to $3.54. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
- Agilon Health AGL stock rose 23.88% to $5.26. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
- Molecular Partners MOLN shares moved upwards by 17.18% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $152.9 million.
Losers
- Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX shares fell 61.3% to $2.9 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.
- CVRx CVRX shares declined by 44.46% to $6.41. The company's market cap stands at $166.8 million.
- Rallybio RLYB shares declined by 43.52% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
- Artiva Biotherapeutics ARTV shares decreased by 38.98% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $49.2 million.
- Shattuck Labs STTK shares decreased by 31.93% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $42.3 million.
- Alumis ALMS stock fell 29.3% to $7.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $387.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AGLAgilon Health Inc
$5.2724.0%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
85.79
Growth
80.96
Quality
-
Value
62.78
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
ALMSAlumis Inc
$7.34-27.1%
ARTVArtiva Biotherapeutics Inc
$2.04-38.5%
BJDXBluejay Diagnostics Inc
$2.90-61.3%
CVRXCVRx Inc
$6.35-45.0%
MOLNMolecular Partners AG
$4.0313.8%
NAOVNanoVibronix Inc
$9.64227.9%
REVBRevelation Biosciences Inc
$3.4226.3%
RLYBRallybio Corp
$0.2525-40.6%
STTKShattuck Labs Inc
$0.8800-32.3%
SXTP60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc
$3.1575.2%
ZVSAZyVersa Therapeutics Inc
$1.1089.0%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in