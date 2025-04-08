April 8, 2025 1:06 PM 2 min read

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Gainers

  • NanoVibronix NAOV shares increased by 240.8% to $10.02 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $7.6 million.
  • ZyVersa Therapeutics ZVSA shares moved upwards by 85.56% to $1.08. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
  • 60 Degrees SXTP shares increased by 71.26% to $3.08. The company's market cap stands at $4.5 million.
  • Revelation Biosciences REVB stock increased by 30.64% to $3.54. The company's market cap stands at $3.2 million.
  • Agilon Health AGL stock rose 23.88% to $5.26. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.
  • Molecular Partners MOLN shares moved upwards by 17.18% to $4.15. The company's market cap stands at $152.9 million.

Losers

  • Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX shares fell 61.3% to $2.9 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 million.
  • CVRx CVRX shares declined by 44.46% to $6.41. The company's market cap stands at $166.8 million.
  • Rallybio RLYB shares declined by 43.52% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $9.9 million.
  • Artiva Biotherapeutics ARTV shares decreased by 38.98% to $2.02. The company's market cap stands at $49.2 million.
  • Shattuck Labs STTK shares decreased by 31.93% to $0.88. The company's market cap stands at $42.3 million.
  • Alumis ALMS stock fell 29.3% to $7.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $387.3 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

AGL Logo
AGLAgilon Health Inc
$5.2724.0%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
85.79
Growth
80.96
Quality
-
Value
62.78
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ALMS Logo
ALMSAlumis Inc
$7.34-27.1%
ARTV Logo
ARTVArtiva Biotherapeutics Inc
$2.04-38.5%
BJDX Logo
BJDXBluejay Diagnostics Inc
$2.90-61.3%
CVRX Logo
CVRXCVRx Inc
$6.35-45.0%
MOLN Logo
MOLNMolecular Partners AG
$4.0313.8%
NAOV Logo
NAOVNanoVibronix Inc
$9.64227.9%
REVB Logo
REVBRevelation Biosciences Inc
$3.4226.3%
RLYB Logo
RLYBRallybio Corp
$0.2525-40.6%
STTK Logo
STTKShattuck Labs Inc
$0.8800-32.3%
SXTP Logo
SXTP60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals Inc
$3.1575.2%
ZVSA Logo
ZVSAZyVersa Therapeutics Inc
$1.1089.0%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved