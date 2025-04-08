12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Graphjet Tech GTI stock rose 59.5% to $0.13 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 million.
- Cycurion CYCU shares moved upwards by 21.75% to $0.54. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.4 million.
- Spire Global SPIR shares rose 19.98% to $8.98. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $277.9 million.
- SKK Holdings SKK stock moved upwards by 19.69% to $0.79. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.3 million.
- Moog MOG stock moved upwards by 18.17% to $181.12. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 billion.
- Hyperscale Data GPUS shares moved upwards by 16.51% to $2.54. The company's market cap stands at $2.8 million.
Losers
- Professional Diversity IPDN stock fell 24.8% to $1.0 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 million.
- Jayud Global Logistics JYD stock fell 23.28% to $0.27. The company's market cap stands at $25.9 million.
- YY Group Holding YYGH shares decreased by 23.05% to $0.92. The company's market cap stands at $33.7 million.
- SUNation Energy SUNE shares declined by 21.11% to $0.04.
- HUHUTECH International Gr HUHU shares fell 19.86% to $3.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $68.8 million.
- VCI Global VCIG stock declined by 13.32% to $3.19. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.5 million.
