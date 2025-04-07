12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- Agilon Health AGL stock moved upwards by 17.2% to $4.98 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
- Humana HUM stock moved upwards by 14.64% to $292.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $35.2 billion.
- RenovoRx RNXT stock rose 13.7% to $0.9. The company's market cap stands at $31.9 million.
- Pacira BioSciences PCRX stock moved upwards by 13.48% to $26.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
- DIH Holding US DHAI stock moved upwards by 9.76% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $8.9 million.
- Oragenics OGEN shares moved upwards by 9.19% to $0.19. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 million.
Losers
- Shattuck Labs STTK stock fell 19.2% to $1.05 during Monday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $50.3 million.
- CVRx CVRX stock fell 14.22% to $9.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $257.7 million.
- Entero Therapeutics ENTO shares declined by 13.92% to $0.42. The company's market cap stands at $2.0 million.
- Forte Biosciences FBRX stock decreased by 13.68% to $4.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $29.4 million.
- TNF Pharmaceuticals TNFA shares declined by 11.78% to $0.32.
- Bluejay Diagnostics BJDX stock decreased by 10.14% to $6.74. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.7 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/
