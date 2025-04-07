April 7, 2025 1:05 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Gainers

  • Wellchange Holdings WCT stock increased by 36.9% to $0.38 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
  • Saverone 2014 SVRE shares rose 20.86% to $3.36. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
  • U-BX Technology UBXG shares moved upwards by 12.86% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
  • Blaize Holdings BZAI stock moved upwards by 12.55% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $255.1 million.
  • TSS TSSI shares rose 10.52% to $6.9. The company's market cap stands at $154.9 million.
  • Cambium Networks CMBM shares increased by 10.03% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.

Losers

  • ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock fell 43.5% to $0.59 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.
  • Saiheat SAIH shares declined by 22.5% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
  • Franklin Wireless FKWL shares declined by 18.9% to $4.68. The company's market cap stands at $55.1 million.
  • Abits Group ABTS shares fell 17.68% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
  • Forward Industries FORD shares decreased by 16.62% to $5.67. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
  • LeddarTech Holdings LDTC shares fell 16.33% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ABTS Logo
ABTSAbits Group Inc
$1.63-17.7%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum3.12
Growth-
Quality-
Value78.48
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
AIRE Logo
AIREReAlpha Tech Corp
$0.6017-42.1%
BZAI Logo
BZAIBlaize Holdings Inc
$2.4610.3%
CMBM Logo
CMBMCambium Networks Corp
$0.30588.21%
FKWL Logo
FKWLFranklin Wireless Corp
$6.003.99%
FORD Logo
FORDForward Industries Inc
$7.408.82%
LDTC Logo
LDTCLeddarTech Holdings Inc
$0.3500-16.6%
SAIH Logo
SAIHSaiheat Ltd
$3.00-25.0%
SVRE Logo
SVRESaverone 2014 Ltd
$3.3018.7%
TSSI Logo
TSSITSS Inc
$6.798.89%
UBXG Logo
UBXGU-BX Technology Ltd
$4.1512.9%
WCT Logo
WCTWellchange Holdings Co Ltd
$0.352225.8%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
MoversBZI-TFM

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved