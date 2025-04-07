12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Wellchange Holdings WCT stock increased by 36.9% to $0.38 during Monday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $17.7 million.
- Saverone 2014 SVRE shares rose 20.86% to $3.36. The company's market cap stands at $1.8 million.
- U-BX Technology UBXG shares moved upwards by 12.86% to $4.15. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $14.0 million.
- Blaize Holdings BZAI stock moved upwards by 12.55% to $2.51. The company's market cap stands at $255.1 million.
- TSS TSSI shares rose 10.52% to $6.9. The company's market cap stands at $154.9 million.
- Cambium Networks CMBM shares increased by 10.03% to $0.31. The company's market cap stands at $8.7 million.
Losers
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE stock fell 43.5% to $0.59 during Monday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $27.1 million.
- Saiheat SAIH shares declined by 22.5% to $3.1. The company's market cap stands at $5.2 million.
- Franklin Wireless FKWL shares declined by 18.9% to $4.68. The company's market cap stands at $55.1 million.
- Abits Group ABTS shares fell 17.68% to $1.63. The company's market cap stands at $3.8 million.
- Forward Industries FORD shares decreased by 16.62% to $5.67. The company's market cap stands at $6.2 million.
- LeddarTech Holdings LDTC shares fell 16.33% to $0.35. The company's market cap stands at $13.1 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ABTSAbits Group Inc
$1.63-17.7%
Edge Rankings
Momentum3.12
Growth-
Quality-
Value78.48
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AIREReAlpha Tech Corp
$0.6017-42.1%
BZAIBlaize Holdings Inc
$2.4610.3%
CMBMCambium Networks Corp
$0.30588.21%
FKWLFranklin Wireless Corp
$6.003.99%
FORDForward Industries Inc
$7.408.82%
LDTCLeddarTech Holdings Inc
$0.3500-16.6%
SAIHSaiheat Ltd
$3.00-25.0%
SVRESaverone 2014 Ltd
$3.3018.7%
TSSITSS Inc
$6.798.89%
UBXGU-BX Technology Ltd
$4.1512.9%
WCTWellchange Holdings Co Ltd
$0.352225.8%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in