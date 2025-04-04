April 4, 2025 5:05 PM 2 min read

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers

  • XCHG XCH stock moved upwards by 21.9% to $1.39 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $82.6 million.
  • Urban-gro UGRO shares moved upwards by 15.38% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
  • FBS Global FBGL stock increased by 10.96% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
  • Zoomcar Holdings ZCAR stock increased by 9.55% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
  • Northann NCL stock rose 6.32% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
  • Air Industries AIRI shares increased by 5.04% to $3.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.

Losers

  • American Rebel Holdings AREB stock declined by 20.8% to $15.44 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
  • 374Water SCWO stock decreased by 12.76% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million.
  • Heramba Electric PITA stock fell 10.37% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
  • DSS DSS shares declined by 8.24% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
  • American Superconductor AMSC shares declined by 6.26% to $14.81. The company's market cap stands at $584.4 million.
  • Energous WATT stock decreased by 5.53% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

