12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Gainers
- XCHG XCH stock moved upwards by 21.9% to $1.39 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $82.6 million.
- Urban-gro UGRO shares moved upwards by 15.38% to $0.45. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.7 million.
- FBS Global FBGL stock increased by 10.96% to $0.96. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $12.9 million.
- Zoomcar Holdings ZCAR stock increased by 9.55% to $3.9. The company's market cap stands at $2.6 million.
- Northann NCL stock rose 6.32% to $0.21. The company's market cap stands at $11.6 million.
- Air Industries AIRI shares increased by 5.04% to $3.33. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $11.1 million.
Losers
- American Rebel Holdings AREB stock declined by 20.8% to $15.44 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $9.2 million.
- 374Water SCWO stock decreased by 12.76% to $0.24. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million.
- Heramba Electric PITA stock fell 10.37% to $0.23. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.3 million.
- DSS DSS shares declined by 8.24% to $0.83. The company's market cap stands at $6.7 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 4 days ago.
- American Superconductor AMSC shares declined by 6.26% to $14.81. The company's market cap stands at $584.4 million.
- Energous WATT stock decreased by 5.53% to $0.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-industrials-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
AIRIAir Industries Group
$3.36-1.14%
Edge Rankings
Momentum15.66
Growth26.49
Quality-
Value60.70
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
AMSCAmerican Superconductor Corp
$14.81-11.2%
AREBAmerican Rebel Holdings Inc
$16.00304.1%
DSSDSS Inc
$0.8309-6.64%
FBGLFBS Global Ltd
$0.96004.59%
NCLNorthann Corp
$0.2100-%
PITAHeramba Electric PLC
$0.2301-7.59%
SCWO374Water Inc
$0.2400-20.0%
UGROUrban-gro Inc
$0.45004.65%
WATTEnergous Corp
$0.2533-10.5%
XCHXCHG Ltd
$1.25-0.79%
ZCARZoomcar Holdings Inc
$3.802.43%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.
Join Now: Free!
Already a member?Sign in