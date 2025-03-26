March 26, 2025 8:11 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • UTime WTO stock increased by 15.9% to $0.24 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $6.2 million.
  • Trident Digital Tech TDTH shares rose 14.89% to $1.62. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $104.5 million.
  • Diginex DGNX stock rose 11.34% to $107.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.4 billion.
  • Banzai International BNZI stock increased by 9.7% to $1.13. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $10.5 million.
  • MicroAlgo MLGO shares increased by 8.63% to $12.96. The company's market cap stands at $129.2 million.
  • CISO Global CISO shares moved upwards by 7.55% to $0.48. The company's market cap stands at $7.0 million.

Losers

  • Franklin Wireless FKWL shares fell 14.7% to $5.12 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $60.3 million.
  • Interlink Electronics LINK stock declined by 12.01% to $6.01. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $59.2 million.
  • Intchains Gr ICG stock fell 11.41% to $3.65. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $219.0 million.
  • Tungray Technologies TRSG stock decreased by 11.37% to $1.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.5 million.
  • Actelis Networks ASNS stock decreased by 10.0% to $0.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.6 million. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out 2 days ago.
  • Baijiayun Group RTC stock fell 6.14% to $0.3. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.6 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

