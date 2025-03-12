March 12, 2025 5:08 PM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Intel INTC shares rose 11.5% to $23.06 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $99.8 billion.
  • Next Technology Holding NXTT shares rose 8.79% to $0.37. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.5 million.
  • Syntec Optics Holdings OPTX stock rose 7.14% to $1.35. The company's market cap stands at $49.5 million.
  • SatixFy Communications SATX shares moved upwards by 6.66% to $1.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $120.3 million.
  • Valens Semiconductor VLN stock rose 6.63% to $2.25. The company's market cap stands at $237.8 million.
  • CI&T CINT shares moved upwards by 6.22% to $7.0. The company's market cap stands at $942.8 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.

Losers

  • SentinelOne S stock fell 16.1% to $16.2 during Wednesday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.2 billion. The company's, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • Comtech Telecom CMTL stock fell 15.51% to $1.8. The company's market cap stands at $52.4 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
  • UiPath PATH stock declined by 15.14% to $10.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $5.5 billion. As per the press release, Q4 earnings came out today.
  • A10 Networks ATEN shares declined by 10.54% to $17.49. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion.
  • NextNav NN shares decreased by 10.42% to $9.2. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.2 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out today.
  • Thumzup Media TZUP stock decreased by 6.98% to $3.3. The company's market cap stands at $31.0 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

